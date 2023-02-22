Amit Sadh reveals keeping Kai Po Che! co-star Sushant Singh Rajput’s memories alive inside him

Sushant Singh Rajput may not be with us anymore but his films and his memories are still with us. Today, his debut film Kai Po Che ! Has completed 10 years of its release. The film which marked the debut of Sushant and also starred Rajkummar Rao and Amit Sadh in pivotal roles was adapted from Chetan Bhagat’s 2008 novel The 3 Mistakes Of My Life. The film was directed by Abhishek Kapoor and it is still one of the favourite films of fans. Today in an interview Amit Sadh opened his heart out about the film and his late co-star SSR.

Amit Sadh revealed that he, Sushant Singh Rajput and Rajkummar Rao were all raw, new and with the fire inside them to perform. Sad further added, “Kai Po Che! will always remain a special film. I fondly remember those days. Gattu wanted to show us (Sushant, Raj, and me) as raw, honest, and natural. And he did it, and as a result, audiences loved the movie wholeheartedly,” Sadh says, adding, “We three were fairly new to the industry during those days, which helped us bond well, understand each other’s working styles and blend them well to make a movie that is iconic today”. Ask him if the day is also a reminder of a harsh truth that Sushant is no more with us, Sadh admits, “Yes, it’s the bitter truth, and no one has forgotten him. I celebrate him through movies and keep his memories alive inside me”.

Abhishek Kapoor shares unseen pictures from Kai Po Che’s sets

Abhishek took to Instagram and shared a bunch of unseen pictures with his boys. Some of the pictures are clicked on the set while a few of them are from promotions. Sushant, Rajkummar, and Amit are seen flashing their charming smiles in the pictures. Along with the pictures, Abhishek penned a heartfelt note. He thanked everyone for showering love on the film even today.

He called Sushant, Raj and Amit 'exceptional actors'. His post read, "When a movie hits a decade and still finds a place in people’s hearts it gets termed a Classic. I had the good fortune to work with 3 exceptional actors @sushantsinghrajput @rajkummar_rao & @theamitsadh. These boys were just dynamite together, throw in a thespian like @manavkaul and u have a recipe for an explosion that will reverberate a lifetime.. @amupuri thank u for stepping in and giving it that perfect dash spice that pulled the flavour in the most delectable way. Thank you, all of u, from the bottom of my heart. #10yearsofkaipoche."