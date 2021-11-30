Amit Sadh tests positive for Covid 19, tells fans he will 'come back stronger and better'.

Breathe actor Amit Sadh took to social media on Tuesday to inform his fans and followers that he had tested positive for Covid-19. The actor shared a post assuring his fans that he was quarantined at home and was taking utmost precautions. The actor received a lot of love and support in the comments sections as his friends and fans wished him well.

Taking to Instagram, Amit wrote, "Despite utmost precautions, I have tested positive for Covid-19. The symptoms are mild. Following the protocols, I have isolated myself and will be under home quarantine.: Amit Sadh was positive that he will emerge stronger. He wrote, "I am sure I will come back stronger and better out of this. Please stay safe and take care of yourself and others. Love you all."

This is not the first time Amit Sadh has had a Covid scare. In July 2020, Amit's Breathe Into The Shadows co-star Abhishek Bachchan had tested positive. The actors were in close contact with each other as they were potted on several occasions to dub their web show which released last year.

Amit Sadh even underwent the test and was fortunately tested negative at the time.

Earlier this year during the second wave, Amit Sadh had declared that he would go offline. “I am Going Offline. The recent events have me reflect on whether I should be posting my pictures and reels. Especially when my city Mumbai and the entire state is under strict COVID-19 restrictions, the whole country is going through a difficult time. I believe my posts and reels of the gym sessions, the silly things I do will not heal or entertain anyone. This is not a criticism to anyone, I personally feel the best way to be sensitive about a situation is to pray and hope for things to get better," the actor had written back then.

