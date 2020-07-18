  1. Home
Amit Sadh urges everyone to follow safety norms to fight the COVID 19 pandemic; Says 'we can beat this virus'

The actor says that the Coronavirus is spreading very rapidly in our country and the people of India must stand together in this fight against the COVID 19 pandemic.
Bollywood actor Amit Sadh shared a very powerful message on his Twitter account. The actor says that the Coronavirus is spreading very rapidly in our country and the people of India must stand together in this fight against the COVID 19 pandemic. The actor shared a very crucial message on his Twitter account. The Kai Po Che actor wrote in his tweet that, "Continue to spread love & sunshine but with a mask on & maintaining social distance. Together, we can beat this virus!"

The actor who recently featured as Kabir Sawant in the show, Breathe: Into the Shadows along with Abhishek Bachchan and Nithya Menen states that the country is going through a very testing time and it is very important for the people of the country to come together and battle it out with the COVID 19 pandemic. Now, some days back, Abhishek Bachchan announced on his Twitter account that he had tested positive for the COVID 19 and has been hospitalised. The fans and followers of the actor started posting messages for the actor to get well soon.

Many Bollywood actors and celebrities from the Bollywood industry also posted messages for the Guru actor's speedy recovery. The actor Amit Sadh was among those who were in close contact with the Guru actor, Abhishek Bachchan. The duo had been doing the dubbing work at a studio in the city.

