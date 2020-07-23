  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Amit Sadh urges his followers to come up with ideas on how to help workers during the pandemic

Actor Amit Sadh on Thursday made an appeal on behalf of helpers at shooting sets, who have started working amid the ongoing Covid pandemic.
1665 reads Mumbai Updated: July 23, 2020 08:11 pm
"I know we have started to work and from home ... but guys ... big people ... please pay hair , make up , spots ...( helpers ) they need to start and revive ... !! I will be fighting fr them .. and their wages," he tweeted.

Amit also requested his followers to come up with ideas on how he could help the workers. "We can do it by setting up some trust or building an organisation. What's your thought? How are you planning it?" a user wrote. Responding to it, Amit tweeted: "I don't know ... I want to find a way or someone who can help .. I also want to give a percentage of what ever I make to that Ecosystem .. hoping to finish the releases and the work related around it and start looking for a path way." Amit, whose latest release is the web series "Breathe: Into the Shadows", will soon be seen in the digitally-released films, "Yaara".

Credits :IANS

