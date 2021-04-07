Amit Sadh vows to not show his privileged life on Insta amid rising Covid cases; Says 'I am going offline'

In view of the significant rise in the number of coronavirus cases, actor Amit Sadh has decided not to share anything on his Instagram handle. Check out his complete post.

Actor Amit Sadh, who is known for his stint in the film Kai Po Che!, will no longer be sharing any posts on his Instagram handle. Announcing the same, the actor had written a lengthy note saying that in the wake of the current COVID situation, he feels that his 'posts will not heel or entertain anyone.' Thus, he has decided to go on 'offline mode' on the photo-sharing app. Amit also mentioned that he feels 'the best way to be sensitive about the situation is to pray and hope for things to get better.'

He wrote, “I am Going Offline. “The recent events have me reflect on whether I should be posting my pictures and reels. Especially when my city Mumbai and the entire state is under strict COVID-19 restrictions, the whole country is going through a difficult time. I believe my posts and reels of the gym sessions, the silly things I do will not heal or entertain anyone. This is not a criticism to anyone, I personally feel the best way to be sensitive about a situation is to pray and hope for things to get better.”

Amit added, “Life must go on even though I feel burdened. I am disheartened when we do not acknowledge the seriousness and do not address it. We cannot behave everything is okay; this is a pandemic.”

"A special note for his fans, I am not abandoning you guys; you all know I will never do it. When a need for conversation arises, reach out to me on my dm like you all usually do. I am here but will not be posting quotes, pictures or reels. I personally feel this is not the time for me to show my privileged life," he further said.

On the professional front, Amit, who was last seen in ZEE5 Originals’ web series Jeet Ki Zid, will next be seen in Ahaan Shetty’s debut film Tadap that also stars Tara Sutaria.

