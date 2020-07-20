  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Amit Sadh wants to hug Abhishek Bachchan and is ready to be quarantined for that

Amit Sadh is ready to make a sacrifice for his "Breathe: Into The Shadows" co-star Abhishek Bachchan. The actor is ready to be quarantined for a full month after giving a tight hug to Abhishek!
2027 reads Mumbai
Amit Sadh wants to hug Abhishek Bachchan and is ready to be quarantined for thatSushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen gets candid about on his Bollywood debut film
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

On Monday, Amit took to his verified Instagram account to share an emotional message for Abhishek, who is currently battling COVID- 19 in the hospital along with his father Amitabh Bachchan, wife Aishwarya and daughter Aaradhya. Amit thanked Abhishek for being the "best senior" and prayed for his speedy recovery.

"This one is for my senior, my brother, @bachchan. The actor whom I've been closely following and looking upto since Guru, Yuva, Bunty & Babli and the list goes on and on. Bro, I just want to thank you. Thank you for being the best senior. For being an actor who treated me like his equal. You never once let me feel that you're more or I'm any less. You're the best listener in between takes."

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

This one is for my senior, my brother, @bachchan. The actor whom I've been closely following and looking upto since Guru, Yuva, Bunty & Babli and the list goes on and on. Bro, I just want to thank you. Thank you for being the best senior. For being an actor who treated me like his equal. You never once let me feel that you're more or I'm any less. You're the best listener in between takes. My performance as Kabir Sawant in Breathe is invaluable, incomplete without you. My celebration of Breathe, the happiness of our series reaching the depths of our country will not begin or conclude without this mention. You inspire me & I can't wait to get back on a set to work with you. I love J and I love Avinash. They became great friends. I love the relationship that developed between Kabir & Avinash. As you read this, I just pray to God that you, Mr Bachchan and your entire family (Aishwarya, Aradhya) recover from COVID and come back home healthy. So that you and I can meet and I can give you a tight hug. If they want to quarantine me for that for two weeks, I'm ready to be shut in for a month. I love you so much bro. Can't wait to see you soon! @breatheamazon #BreatheIntoTheShadows

A post shared by AMIT SADH (@theamitsadh) on

"My performance as Kabir Sawant in Breathe is invaluable, incomplete without you. My celebration of 'Breathe', the happiness of our series reaching the depths of our country will not begin or conclude without this mention. You inspire me and I can't wait to get back on a set to work with you. I love Jay and I love Avinash. They became great friends. I love the relationship that developed between Kabir and Jay, and Kabir and Avinash."

"As you read this, I just pray to God that you, Mr Bachchan and your entire family (Aishwarya, Aradhya) recover from COVID and come back home healthy. So that you and I can meet and I can give you a tight hug. If they want to quarantine me for that for two weeks, I'm ready to be shut in for a month. I love you so much bro. Can't wait to see you soon!"

Credits :IANS

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Here’s why Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara should be on your watchlist
Bulbbul’s Tripti Dimri on the success, Laila Manju’s failure, nepotism, challenge being an outsider
Weekly Tarot Horoscope for all Sun Signs (July 19-26): All about your love life, career & health
Mukesh Chhabra on last call with Sushant Singh Rajput & sudden demise: Didn’t know he was depressed
Did you know Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ audition for Quantico was her first ever audition? Find out more FACTS
Bhumi Pednekar Birthday Special: Take a look at these LESSER KNOWN facts about the actress
Priyanka Chopra on her struggles, facing racism, Nick Jonas being a better cook & her dad’s advice
Dil Hi Toh Hai‘s Karan Kundrra & Yogita Bihani share secrets, reveal who will get married FIRST
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan to Parth Samthaan & others who tested positive for COVID-19
Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty: Everything you need to know about their love timeline
Katrina Kaif on Salman Khan, family, relationships & being friends with ex

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement