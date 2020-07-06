Amit Trivedi reveals he'll remember Sushant Singh Rajput through their songs, calls nepotism debate 'rubbish'

In an interview, music composer Amit Trivedi revealed that songs like Manjha, Qaafirana, Namo Namo Shankara and Jaan Nisaar from Kedarnath will be one of the top few songs to remember the actor.

It has been more than 20 days since 34-year-old actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away but the actor's demise has left a deep impact on the minds and hearts of his fans and industry colleagues. One such personality who remembered Sushant was music composer Amit Trivedi who has delivered many hit songs with the actor. In an interview to Hindustan Times, the music composer revealed that songs like Manjha, Qaafirana, Namo Namo Shankara and Jaan Nisaar from Kedarnath will be one of the top few songs to remember the actor.

Revealing that Sushant's demise left him shattered, he said, "Whenever I will perform these songs on stage or play them, the first thing that will come to anybody’s mind will be Sushant and how heartbroken we all of us are for the extreme step he has taken. Whatever may be the reason but he has taken the step. I was really shattered and heartbroken. We have worked very closely, it’s tough to deal with such a loss."

However, Amit Trivedi, said that the ongoing nepotism debate is simply a waste of time. Adding that it does not exist in the music industry. He said, “Nepotism is rubbish. It is the most time-waste topic people are consuming these days. There is nothing called nepotism. If there is nepotism, it’s only among heroes and heroines, otherwise it’s nowhere. No one’s father is bothered about whose son is the director or the music director or the singer. You should ask this question only to actors. No one else is bothered about it, I am not. There is nothing called nepotism in the music industry."

Social media has been raging with the topic of nepotism since Sushant Singh Rajput's demise as fans feel that the actor's true talent was not recognised by the industry bigwigs.

