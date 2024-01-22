Amitabh-Abhishek Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit with hubby, Jackie Shroff, Ayushmann Khurrana to grace Ram Mandir event

22nd January 2024 is indeed going to be etched in our history as finally, the Ram Lalla idol is going to be placed in the newly constructed Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. It is nothing less than a grand celebration in the entire country. The Pran Pratishtha ceremony is going to be held today and many celebrities have been invited for it. Since yesterday, many big names have left for Ayodhya and since morning, Mumbai’s private airport has seen many starry faces jetting off for Ayodhya. Some of those big names leaving for the ceremony today are Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit along with hubby Dr Shriram Nene and Jackie Shroff.

Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Dr Shriram Nene and Jackie Shroff head to Ayodhya

Big B and Abhishek Bachchan arrive together as they are all set to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya today. Amitabh Bachchan can be seen wearing a white kurta pajama and has layered it with a beige-colored Nehru Jacket and a grey shawl. The veteran star completed his look with white sports shoes. His son on the other hand can be seen wearing a brown colored hoodie over pants.

Madhuri Dixit oozed elegance in her mustard yellow embellished saree that she paired with a golden blouse. Her smile surely will make your day. The actress posed with her hubby Dr Shriram Nene who looked dapper in a maroon kurta layered with a maroon and golden jacket that he paired over a white pajama.

Advertisement

Jackie Shroff as always could be seen in his true element. He donned an all-white attire. Wearing a white kurta over white pants and a white jacket he wrapped a red scarf around his neck and held a green plant in his hand.

Ayushmann Khurrana also makes a statement in an off-white-colored kurta pajama that he layered with an embroidered beige colored Nehru Jacket. He completed his look with a stole around his neck and brown footwear.

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Rohit Shetty and Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif left for Ayodhya

Today, other Bollywood biggies too were spotted at Mumbai’s private airport leaving for Ayodhya. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif looked surreal in traditional avatars as they jetted off for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt along with Rohit Shetty too left to grace the event.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal look surreal in traditional attires as they jet off to Ayodhya for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony