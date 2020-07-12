  1. Home
Amitabh & Abhishek Bachchan test COVID 19 positive: Sachin Tendulkar, Sonam & others wish speedy recovery

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan tweeted stating that they have tested positive for COVID 19. Sachin Tendulkar and celebrities from Bollywood like Sonam Kapoor, Neha Dhupia and Riteish Deshmukh wished Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan a speedy recovery.
The Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan tweeted stating that they have tested positive for COVID 19. The superstar wrote in his tweet, ""T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive ..  shifted to Hospital  .. hospital informing  authorities .. family and staff undergone tests, results awaited, All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested." Amitabh Bachchan has made sure that people who have come in close contact with the actor should also get tested immediately for COVID 19.

The Guru actor Abhishek Bachchan has also tweeted saying, "“Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you." The fans of the Bollywood actors started sharing their messages on social media handles as they wished the stars a quick recovery.

Check out the tweets:

Celebrities from Bollywood like Sonam Kapoor, Neha Dhupia and Riteish Deshmukh along with south actor Dulquer Salmaan wished the Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan a speedy recovery. Cricket legend, Sachin Tendulkar also tweeted for megastar Amitabh Bachchan. The iconic cricketer Sachin Tendulkar wrote, "Take care Amit ji. Praying for your good health and quick recovery. The fans and followers of the actors are wishing them a quick recovery, as they both reportedly have been admitted to the hospital.

Credits :Twitter

