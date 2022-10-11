Amitabh Bachchan 80 birthday: Dekha Ek Khawab to Mere Angne Mein, top 5 iconic songs of the star

Ek Khawab Toh from Silsila: Right from song to film, everything was very popular at that time. It stars Rekha, Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. Shahi Kapoor was also seen in the film but a small role. Well, after this film Amitabh and Rekha never shared the screen again. But their song Dekha Ek Khawab Toh is still very popular. The song stars Rekha and Amitabh and it is filmed in Kashmir. The poppy garden looks so beautiful.

Today, Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating his 80th birthday. The entire nation along with Bollywood celebrities have joined the celebration and are sharing wishes for the Goodbye actor on social media. Fans have gathered outside his residence since midnight to wish their favourite star. Even the star also stepped out to grace the fans. It is well known that Amitabh Bachchan is known for his performance. We have seen many unforgettable performances in his decade-long career. But his films and songs were equally popular. On the occasion of his 80th birthday, here are 5 iconic songs of the star.Dekha

Silsila was released in 1981 and is directed, and produced by Yash Chopra. The story revolves around Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Rekha.

Khaike Pan Banaraswala from Don:

The song neither film needs an introduction. It is an extremely popular film that still makes fans go gaga. Released in 1978, the film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Zeenat Aman, Pran in lead roles. Amitabh Bachchan has seen a double role. The song is sung by Kishore Kumar. In Mumbai, many cinema halls are replaying Amitabh Bachchan’s films to celebrate his birthday. Videos of fans dancing to his Don songs have gone viral.

In this song, Amitabh is seen enjoying paan and singing song with villagers. He is running from the police but just cannot stop himself from eating paan.

Ke Pag Ghungaroo Baandh from Namak Halaal:

Who can forget that famous dialogue I can talk English, I can walk English, I can laugh English because English is a very phunny language from the film Namak Halaal. Released in 1982, it stars Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, Smita Patil, Parveen Babi, Waheeda Rehman, Om Prakash, Ranjeet, Satyen Kappu in pivotal roles. The film song Ke Pag Ghungaroo Baandh was extremely popular. Kishore Kumar has once again sung this song for Amitabh Bachchan. The other songs were also famous from the film.

Rang Barse from Silsila:

Holi is incomplete with this song. The lyrics were by poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan and is believed to be based on a traditional bhajan by 15th-century mystic poet Meera. The song was featured in a film sequence showing a Holi celebration with the film's cast.

Mere Aangne Mein from Laawaris:

Laawaris became popular for song "Mere Angene Mein Tumhara Kya Kaam Hai". The lyrics pay tribute to every type of wife, be they fat, tall, short, dark, or fair-skinned. Laawaris starred Amitabh Bachchan, Zeenat Aman, Amjad Khan in lead roles. The film was super-hit at the box. It earned additional Filmfare nominations for Best Actor Amitabh Bachchan.

