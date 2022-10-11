Amitabh Bachchan 80th birthday: Fans gather outside Jalsa with cakes and placards on his special day
Amitabh Bachchan’s old films are being screened at multiplexes as part of the celebration.
Amitabh Bachchan, one of the living legends of Bollywood, has turned 80 today. The actor, who continues to work with the same enthusiasm, has a humongous fan following. Fans always make a beeline to wish their favourite actor his special day and this year it is more special. The scene outside his Jalsa bungalow is very colourful today as fans have gathered with cakes and placards since last night. Amitabh even greeted them at midnight.
Fans:
They are seen waiting on the road with posters of Amitabh Bachchan's pictures. Some have dressed as the actor's characters and are entertaining the people, while others have made a statue of Amitabh Bachchan. To note, his films like Abhimaan, Don, etc. are being screened at cinema halls to celebrate this milestone. Videos of fans dancing to his songs are also going viral.
Bollywood celebration:
Shweta Bachchan, Abhishek, Ananya Panday, Chunky Panday, Shanaya Kapoor and others also visited the cinema halls to be a part of this celebration. Many Bollywood celebrities also took to their social media handles and wished the actor. His daughter dropped throwback pictures and also a poem to wish her father. As reported Amitabh Bachchan is expected to visit the Tirupati temple with his family. An 18-city retrospective and exhibition called 'Bachchan: Back to the Beginning' is being held from October 8 to 11.
Take a look at the pictures:
Films:
Amitabh Bachchan made his Bollywood debut in 1969 with Saat Hindustani. He was recently seen on the big screen in Brahmastra and Goodbye. He will soon be seen in Uunchai, Project K and The Intern remake.
