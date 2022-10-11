Amitabh Bachchan 80th birthday: Fans gather outside Jalsa with cakes and placards on his special day

Amitabh Bachchan, one of the living legends of Bollywood, has turned 80 today. The actor, who continues to work with the same enthusiasm, has a humongous fan following. Fans always make a beeline to wish their favourite actor his special day and this year it is more special. The scene outside his Jalsa bungalow is very colourful today as fans have gathered with cakes and placards since last night. Amitabh even greeted them at midnight.

Fans:

They are seen waiting on the road with posters of Amitabh Bachchan's pictures. Some have dressed as the actor's characters and are entertaining the people, while others have made a statue of Amitabh Bachchan. To note, his films like Abhimaan, Don, etc. are being screened at cinema halls to celebrate this milestone. Videos of fans dancing to his songs are also going viral.