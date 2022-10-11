Amitabh Bachchan 80th birthday: Shah Rukh Khan pens a short yet meaningful note for Big B

The Shahenshah of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan, is celebrating his 80 th birthday today, and wishes for the megastar have been pouring in from all corners. From Bollywood celebrities, sports personalities, and politicians, to Amitabh Bachchan’s fans, family, well-wishers, and more, social media has been flooded with posts dedicated to Big B on his birthday. Now, superstar Shah Rukh Khan has also shared birthday greetings and has penned a short yet meaningful note on Twitter to wish Big B.

Shah Rukh Khan took to his Twitter to post a short video clip with Amitabh Bachchan, and it shows them taking a selfie video, while singing the song ‘Ek doosre se karte hain pyaar hum’ from Big B’s 1991 movie Hum. The video clip shared by SRK is actually from 2019, back when Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan shot together for episodes of Badla Unplugged, ahead of the film’s release.

In his tweet, Shah Rukh Khan wrote about the one thing that everyone needs to learn from Amitabh Bachchan. “One thing to learn from this great man, actor, superstar, father, and superhuman is to never back away….instead learn….level up and launch again and again….forever. May you always be healthy and entertain our grandchildren also. Love you sir @SrBachchan,” tweeted Shah Rukh Khan.