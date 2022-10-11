Amitabh Bachchan 80th birthday: Shah Rukh Khan pens a short yet meaningful note for Big B
Shah Rukh Khan has wished megastar Amitabh Bachchan on his 80th birthday by sharing a special video together.
The Shahenshah of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan, is celebrating his 80th birthday today, and wishes for the megastar have been pouring in from all corners. From Bollywood celebrities, sports personalities, and politicians, to Amitabh Bachchan’s fans, family, well-wishers, and more, social media has been flooded with posts dedicated to Big B on his birthday. Now, superstar Shah Rukh Khan has also shared birthday greetings and has penned a short yet meaningful note on Twitter to wish Big B.
Shah Rukh Khan wishes Amitabh Bachchan on his 80th birthday
Shah Rukh Khan took to his Twitter to post a short video clip with Amitabh Bachchan, and it shows them taking a selfie video, while singing the song ‘Ek doosre se karte hain pyaar hum’ from Big B’s 1991 movie Hum. The video clip shared by SRK is actually from 2019, back when Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan shot together for episodes of Badla Unplugged, ahead of the film’s release.
In his tweet, Shah Rukh Khan wrote about the one thing that everyone needs to learn from Amitabh Bachchan. “One thing to learn from this great man, actor, superstar, father, and superhuman is to never back away….instead learn….level up and launch again and again….forever. May you always be healthy and entertain our grandchildren also. Love you sir @SrBachchan,” tweeted Shah Rukh Khan.
Bollywood stars share birthday messages for Amitabh Bachchan
Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, and many others penned heartfelt notes to wish Amitabh Bachchan on his birthday. Abhishek Bachchan took to his Instagram to post a video as he surprised Big B on Kaun Banega Crorepati during the birthday special episode. In his caption, Abhishek wrote, "It took a lot of secrecy, a lot of planning, a lot of hard work and a lot of rehearsals to get it right. But then again, he deserves no less! It was very emotional to be able to surprise dad and celebrate his 80th Birthday at the place he loves the most, his workplace."
ALSO READ: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gets clicked outside Jalsa on Amitabh Bachchan's birthday; Fans rejoice