Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek and Shweta dress up in royal outfits for Anmol Ambani's wedding; PICS

Several top celebrities and dignitaries recently attended Anil Ambani’s elder son Anmol Ambani's wedding with Khrisha Shah on February 20. The wedding celebrations reportedly took place at Anil Ambani’s Cuffe Parade home Sea Wind. Amitabh Bachchan and his family members including Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Navya Nanda, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan attended the wedding. Nationalist Congress Party member Supriya Sule, Rima Jain, Pinky Reddy were also among the attendees. Even Isha Ambani along with her mother Nita Ambani was seen at her cousin’s wedding.

Several pictures from the royal wedding surfaced online. Supriya Sule took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture with Amitabh Bachchan. Big B graced the occasion in an ivory and beige kurta layered with a long jacket and matching pagri. Pinky Reddy, wife of GVK scion GV Sanjay Reddy, also dropped several glimpses from Anmol’s wedding ceremony. The pictures featured Abhishek Bachchan, Nita Ambani, Tina Ambani, Shweta Bachchan and others. In one of the pictures, actor Abhishek Bachchan was seen posing with the guests at the wedding. He donned a multicolour royal kurta. Earlier, Shweta Bachchan had also shared a picture on Instagram with her mother Jaya Bachchan and daughter Navya Naveli Nanda. The stunning ladies got dressed up in traditional ensembles to attend the wedding.

On the other hand, Isha Ambani, who also graced her cousin's wedding, looked absolutely elegant in a heavy pastel-pink ensemble. Her outfit featured embroidery around the neckline. Nita Ambani was also spotted at Anmol’s wedding. For the occasion, Nita donned a pink lehenga.

Anmol Ambani is a director at Reliance Capital, whereas Khrisha Shah is a social worker and an entrepreneur.



