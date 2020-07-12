  1. Home
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan Covid 19 Update: Stable with mild cough & fever, says health minister

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope took to Twitter to give an update on Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's health after the father-son duo were tested positive for coronavirus. Watch video below.
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope took to Twitter in the wee hours of Sunday morning to give an update on Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's health after the father-son duo were tested positive for coronavirus. In a video, Tope began by saying that the actors undertook antigen tests based on their symptoms and the results came out positive. They have been admitted to Mumbai's Nananvati Hospital. 

Giving an update about their health, Tope said that their condition is stable and they currently have mild cough and fever. He added that this update has been given to him by Dr Patkar, Director of Medical Services at Nanavati Hospital. Speaking about the actors' family members, Tope revealed that Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have also undertaken tests and the results are expected to come tomorrow.  

A latest tweet by ANI also concurred Tope's statement. It read, "Amitabh Bachchan is stable with mild symptoms and is currently admitted in the isolation unit of the hospital: Public Relation Officer, Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital, Mumbai."

Take a look: 

Social media has been flooded with 'Get Well Soon' wishes for the father and son duo who announced on Saturday night that they have been tested Covid 19 positive and gotten themselves admitted. Abhishek also asked fans and followers to not panic and stay calm. He added that the family has been practicing all protocols laid out by the BMC. 

