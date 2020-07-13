Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan Health Update: Both feeling better and are stable, says Nanavati doctor

Dr Abdul Samad Ansari, director of Critical Care Services at Nanavati Hospital, has said that Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan continue to remain stable and in fact are now feeling better.

A day after Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were tested positive for coronavirus and admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati hospital, all their family members underwent tests. Soon after, and 8-year-old daughter were also tested positive but are asymptomatic. On Sunday morning, the hospital's public relation officer had announced that the father-son were stable and showing mild symptoms. Now, Dr Abdul Samad Ansari, director of Critical Care Services at Nanavati Hospital, has given an update about Amitabh and Abhishek's status in the hospital.

Speaking to PTI, Ansari said that Amitabh and Abhishek continue to remain stable and in fact are now feeling better. "Both Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek are comfortable and feeling better. General blood chemistries are acceptable with stable vitals. Both slept well and had their breakfasts. They are stable,” Ansari said on Sunday evening.

Apart from immediate family members, Mumbai's civic body BMC also tested the Bachchans' household staff as well as drivers and watchmen for Covid 19. Their tests are awaited. Vishwas Mote, Assistant Municipal Commissioner, K west ward of BMC has confirmed that all four of Amitabh's bungalows Jalsa, Janak, Pratiksha and Vatsa have been sealed and declared as containment zones.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, he said on Sunday, "All four bungalows of Bachchan family named Jalsa, Janak, Pratiksha and Vatsa have been sealed and declared as containment zone. We are conducting contact tracing among all staff members, and till now 30 have been identified as high-risk contacts." Meanwhile, , Shweta Nanda and her kids Agastya, Navya have been tested negative.

