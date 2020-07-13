  1. Home
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan's work on hold as shoots get deferred after they test Covid 19 positive

While Amitabh Bachchan was not going to start shooting for KBC until September, Abhishek Bachchan was set to resume shooting of his upcoming film The Big Bull.
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan sent fans, their followers and the film industry into a frenzy when they announced on Saturday night that they had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. It wasn't even a full 24 hours till fans could digest this news, Maharashtra's Health Minister Rajesh Tope announced that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan had also tested positive and that they will he home quarantined since they're asymptomatic. 

As for Abhishek and Amitabh, the father-son duo are currently admitted in Nanavati Hospital and receiving treatment for mild symptoms that they have exhibited. Now, according to a report in Mid-Day, all of their shoot schedules which were lined up have been deferred. While Amitabh Bachchan was not going to start shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati until September, Abhishek was set to resume shooting of his upcoming film The Big Bull.

Producer Anand Pandit told the tabloid, "We had maintained that we will begin shooting by July-end or early August. We can easily push the shoot to a later date now. After all, their health comes first. The October release of The Big Bull stands unchanged. We may have to expedite the post-production work to meet the release date." 

Not just this, but Abhishek was also set to shoot for Sujoy Ghosh's Bob Biswas in Kolkata in August. A source revealed that the shoot may now only take place after the monsoons. "In light of the (lockdown) situation and Abhishek's health, the producers have deferred the week-long shoot; they will probably head to work only post-monsoon," the source revealed. 

