Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan's work on hold as shoots get deferred after they test Covid 19 positive

Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan sent fans, their followers and the film industry into a frenzy when they announced on Saturday night that they had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. It wasn't even a full 24 hours till fans could digest this news, Maharashtra's Health Minister Rajesh Tope announced that and daughter had also tested positive and that they will he home quarantined since they're asymptomatic.

As for Abhishek and Amitabh, the father-son duo are currently admitted in Nanavati Hospital and receiving treatment for mild symptoms that they have exhibited. Now, according to a report in Mid-Day, all of their shoot schedules which were lined up have been deferred. While Amitabh Bachchan was not going to start shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati until September, Abhishek was set to resume shooting of his upcoming film The Big Bull.

Producer Anand Pandit told the tabloid, "We had maintained that we will begin shooting by July-end or early August. We can easily push the shoot to a later date now. After all, their health comes first. The October release of The Big Bull stands unchanged. We may have to expedite the post-production work to meet the release date."

My father and I remain in hospital till the doctors decide otherwise. Everyone please remain cautious and safe. Please follow all rules! — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 12, 2020

Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested COVID-19 positive. They will be self quarantining at home. The BMC has been updated of their situation and are doing the needful.The rest of the family including my Mother have tested negative. Thank you all for your wishes and prayers — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 12, 2020

Not just this, but Abhishek was also set to shoot for Sujoy Ghosh's Bob Biswas in Kolkata in August. A source revealed that the shoot may now only take place after the monsoons. "In light of the (lockdown) situation and Abhishek's health, the producers have deferred the week-long shoot; they will probably head to work only post-monsoon," the source revealed.

