Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek congratulate Navya Nanda on her graduation as Shweta hosts ceremony at home

Navya Nanda has graduated from college today and as it turns out, mommy Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan have heartfelt posts for her on this special day.

Shweta Bachchan Nanda's daughter Navya Nanda has graduated college today and while no one will be having their ceremony due to the Coronavirus pandemic, her mother seemed to have organized a nice ceremony at home itself. Shweta shared some photos on her social media and also wrote a small something. She wrote, 'Class of 2020 - Navya finished college today and since she and everyone else graduating this year won’t get a ceremony we decided to DIY one. With a chart paper cap and a gown hand stitched from scraps of black tenting. I threw on a Fordham ( her college ) sweatshirt over my PJ’s!! Congratulations baby I love you and am proud of you! Go forth and conquer x ( I’m not crying you’re crying).'

Soon after, her mamu Abhishek Bachchan also shared a post with a note, and wrote, 'Congratulations my Navya on your graduation! Although due to the lockdown you were not able to celebrate it at your university with your classmates and the home garden had to suffice....Seems like yesterday that we were moving you into your dorm room as a freshman... Wait, strike that. Not "we", "I"!! (You always managed to make Mamu do the heavy lifting ). God bless you! Can't wait to see what you have in store for the world.'

Also writing a long post for Navya is his grandfather Amitabh Bachchan, who wrote, 'Grand daughter Navya .. the most important day in the life of a young student - Graduation Day .. ! She graduated from College in New York, but ceremony and presence got cancelled because of Corona and lockdown .. she could not go .. we too had all planned to be with her on this important occasion .. BUT .. she though wanted to wear that Graduation gown and Cap .. so staff stitched her an impromptu gown and cap .. and she wore it and celebrated at home in Jalsa .. So proud of you NAVYA .. god bless .. such a positive and happy attitude .. LOVE YOU'

Check out Shweta Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's post here:

