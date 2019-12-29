Amitabh Bachchan: Abhishek congratulates Big B for Dada Saheb Phalke Award; calls him an inspiration

Abhishek Bachchan congratulated father Amitabh Bachchan for receiving the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke Award through the medium of an Instagram post. Read further to know more about the same.

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has been honoured with the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke Award much to the excitement of his fans and well – wishers. The legendary actor was conferred with the same by President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday, December 29. Big B’s family members including wife , and son Abhishek Bachchan also accompanied him to the award ceremony which was held at the Rashtravati Bhawan in New Delhi. The legendary actor expressed his gratitude upon receiving the same.

As soon as the news about Amitabh Bachchan receiving the prestigious award rolled out, wishes started pouring in from all around including his fans, well – wishers, family members and other people from the film fraternity. Recently, Big B’s son Abhishek Bachchan took to his Instagram handle and congratulated him for the same. The Bol Bachchan actor writes, “My inspiration. My hero. Congratulations Pa on the Dadasahab Phalke award. We are all so, so proud of you. Love you.”

Check out Abhishek Bachchan’s latest Instagram post below:

(ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan honoured with the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke Award in New Delhi)

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan won millions of hearts earlier this year with his amazing performance in the movie Badla alongside . He also hosted yet another successful season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. Next year too, Big B has some really interesting projects lined up including Chhehre, Jhund and Gulabo Sitabo. Abhishek Bachchan also has a whole lot of projects coming up next year some of which include Ludo, The Big Bull and Bob Biswas.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More