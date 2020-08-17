  1. Home
Amitabh Bachchan aces 'guess the movie' game on Twitter as he rightly identifies his poolside photo

On Sunday, Amitabh Bachchan indulged in some hilarious tweets as he took to Twitter to engage with fans. The results were all things fun. Check it out below.
Amitabh Bachchan has not had the best time these last few months in terms of his health. But the actor is now back home and doing well after testing positive for coronavirus. On Sunday, Big B indulged in some hilarious tweets as he took to the social media site to engaged with his fans. While he shared a picture of him full of swag, Big B also played guessing games with his fans. One of Big B's fans shared a photo of him from one of his many films and asked other fans to guess the movie's name. 

Well, little did he know that Big B would himself reply to the same. Amitabh Bachchan correctly identified the movie still. Sharing the picture, a fan had written, “Guys Guess the film @SrBachchan.” The picture showed Amitabh sitting by the poolside, enjoying a drink with a funny expression on his face.   

Big B replied saying, "I shall tell you .. 'Mahaan' shooting in Kathmandu Nepal." Check out the post below: 

Earlier, Big B uploaded a picture of himself looking stylish in a hoodie, track pants and a pair of sneakers. But it wasn’t his style statement that won over the internet, but his witty caption that reminded netizens of his ‘I can walk English’ dialogue. Check out his post below:

Meanwhile, the Bachchan family witness coronavirus up close and personal as Big B, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan were tested positive. All members of the family are now back home and have recovered.  

