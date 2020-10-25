Amitabh Bachchan addresses Katrina Kaif as 'Devi Ji' in throwback photo and it will leave you in splits

On Sunday, Amitabh Bachchan seemed to be in a mood to crack up his audience as he shared a throwback photo with none other than Katrina Kaif.

In the photo, possibly a commercial photoshoot, the duo can be seen posing in traditional Indian wear decked up in fine jewellery. Sharing the picture, Amitabh even addressed Katrina as 'Devi Ji' and his caption will definitely crack you up. He captioned the post, "Achanak humein ek tasveer mil gayi hai. Dhunda nahi humne. Pannne palat te mil gayi. Socha, Devi ji gehnon me achchi lag rahi hain. Neeche baithe maanyavar hum hi hain. (I chanced upon this photograph. I didn't look for it . Thought 'Devi ji' looks good in the jewelry. The man sitting below is me only)."

Check out Big B's latest post with Katrina Kaif below:

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is currently shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati and will also resume his filming schedule soon. The veteran actor battled coronavirus a few months ago and was admitted in the hospital for some time. However, he is now back to his daily grind and recently signed Nag Ashwin's untitled film with and Prabhas. He was last seen in Gulabo Sitabo which was well received.

As for Katrina Kaif, the actress has signed Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will also start work on India's first female superhero story with Ali Abbas Zafar and the shoot will take place across three to four countries.

