Amitabh Bachchan after watching Abhishek's The Big Bull: It’s a moment of pride to see their 'progress report'

Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog page to praise his son Abhishek Bachchan’s amazing performance in his latest film The Big Bull. The film was released on an OTT platform on April 8, 2021.

Amitabh Bachchan never fails to praise his son Abhishek Bachchan’s brilliant performance skills in films. Now recently, Big B watched Abhishek Bachchan starrer The Big Bull, which was released on an OTT platform. The film is receiving a lot of appreciation from the audiences, as well as from the critics. Now according to the NDTV report, Abhishek’s father Amitabh Bachchan also took to his blog page to laud his son’s amazing performance in the film. Big B has shared a long note wherein he has mentioned that ‘it is a moment of pride’ to see Abhishek’s ‘progress report’.

Amitabh Bachchan’s post read as "For a Father it is ever a moment of great pride to see their 'progress report' prosper and do well .. I am no different from any other Father .. the mention of such always brings emotion and tears .. particularly when there is an exhibition of immense value .." He also added, "So despite the fact that Big Bull had been seen privately within the confines of the home much earlier, the excitement of watching it when the entire world shall be seeing it at the same time, was different .. The drive back from work was indulgent .. connect mobile to Disney Hotstar .. on with the dongle for internet connectivity .. open the packet of biscuits and the aerated water and .. there he is .. my SON .."

Further, Big B wrote, "Stop the relay on the reach of Jalsa .. rush up to the tv and continue as we were before, Face Timing in multiple presence imagery with Kolkata, New York and Lucknow and Shweta downstairs all at once and the joy of sharing our love and appreciation .. Life has become distant .. Jaya in Kolkata campaigning , Navya and Agastya in NYC on study, Abhishek in Lucknow on shoot , and Shweta and me out of shoot and home due curfew .. BUT .. thank you FT we get all connected on one screen at the same time talking watching .. such a delight .. and such a wonder of modern technology".

The Abhishek Bachchan starrer The Big Bull is produced by , Vikrant Sharma, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Anand Pandit under Ajay Devgn Films and Panorama Studios banners. The film was released on an OTT platform on April 8, 2021. In the crime thriller, Junior B portrayed the role of popular stockbroker Harshad Mehta.

