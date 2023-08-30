Amitabh Bachchan sees off West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee; Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya join

Amitabh Bachchan is someone for whom the word superstar is too short. He has a career spanning several decades which is so rare in the industry. Even after so many years, he is still active and continues to do successful movies. Apart from his work, Big B is also known for his charming personality and his strong relationship with people from different industries.

Bachchan family sees off Mamata Banerjee in Jalsa

According to India TV, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday. She is in the city to attend a meeting for the opposition front, in INDIA. Ahead of the meeting, the CM went to meet Big B at his residence Jalsa on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. The actor had invited her to his house for tea. The West Bengal Chief Minister will be in the city to attend the third meeting which is slated to take place between August 31st and September 1st. Along with Big B, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Aaradhya Bachchan came out of their house to see off the CM.

Both Bachchan and his wife and Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan share a great bond with Banerjee. Last year, he attended the opening ceremony for the inaugural Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF). During that event, Banerjee advocated his name for Bharat Ratna. She said, "Although not officially, but from Bengal, we will raise this demand to honor Amitabh Bachchan with the Bharat Ratna award for his contribution to Indian cinema for such a long time."

Amitabh Bachchan's work front

Senior Bachchan is currently busy with the 15th season of the popular television reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati. Recently, he made a special appearance in R. Balki's sports drama Ghoomer which stars Sayami Kher and Abhishek Bachchan. He will be next seen in Vikas Bahl's action thriller movie Ganpath which stars Tiger Shroff in the lead role. Apart from this, he has Kalki 2898 AD in the pipeline. It is a bilingual big-budget pan-Indian project that also stars Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone. There are also reports that Big B might be doing a project with Shah Rukh Khan after many years. This report started after SRK's hint on his ask SRK session.

