Amitabh Bachchan & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan share inside PICS of New Year 2021 celebrations as they wish fans

Amitabh Bachchan has kick-started the New Year celebrations with the rest of the members of the family. Meanwhile, take a look at their pictures.

Just like others, the Bachchan household has also kick-started the New Year celebrations and we have got a glimpse of the same through their social media handles already! Given the present situation owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the megastar and his family decided to have a low-key celebration at home. A few hours ago, Amitabh Bachchan shared a quirky and content picture of himself amid the New Year 2021 celebrations and also wished everyone in the same post.

He further wrote, “Peace love and harmony 2021 ..” And now, has given more glimpses from the celebrations on her Instagram handle. All the members of the family including the actress, Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya, , and Big B can be seen wearing colourful clothes and fancy hats as they pose happily for the pictures. Talking about the same in the post, Aishwarya writes, “LOVE, PEACE and HAPPINESS GOD BLESS HAPPY 2021.”

Check out both the posts below:

Apart from them, many other celebs have begun with the New Year celebrations and shared glimpses of the same on social media. For instance, , , , , and others are in Ranthambore where they welcomed 2021. Apart from them, Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter, Tiger Shroff, , and others are in Maldives where they also ringed in the New Year. Meanwhile, a few of them decided to surprise the fans with grand announcements on the special occasion. Among those is Anil Kapoor who announced his film Animal co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, , and Bobby Deol.

