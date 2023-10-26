Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Khakee aiming for sequel? Find out

After 22 years since the famous movie Gadar, Sunny Deol made a triumphant comeback as Tara Singh in Gadar 2, breaking box office records in India. The success of this film indicates a growing trend of making sequels to earlier successful movies in the Hindi film industry. The latest addition to this trend is a sequel to Rajkumar Santoshi's blockbuster cop action drama, Khakee released in the year 2004, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead roles, which was box office success.

Aryeman Ramsay reveals Amitabh Bachchan starrer Khakee is all set to get a sequel

Nearly two decades after it was first released, Khakee, the Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer, Khakee is now set to get a sequel soon. During a recent interview with News18, actor and filmmaker Aryeman Ramsay, who is the son of the late producer Keshu Ramsay (the original film's producer), confirmed the same.

He revealed that they are indeed preparing a sequel to Khakee. They are in the process of working on the script and have a general idea of the storyline. They intend to start filming the movie next year, which also marks the 20th anniversary of the original film. He said, “Yes, we are planning a sequel to Khakee. The scripting is on and we have a basic plot in mind. We plan to go on floors with the film by next year as it will also mark 20 years of the original film which is still remembered and watched by the fans and audiences.”

Without giving away many details about the film, he said that it's a new story that takes place in the present day and will also carry on from where the original film left off.

Aryeman Ramsay opens up on the casting of Khakee 2

Speaking about the casting of Khakee 2, Aryeman said that his family is close to Akshay Kumar, but since Akshay's character died in the first movie, they can't include him in the sequel. Similarly, Ajay Devgn and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's characters also meet their end in the original film. Aryeman plans to discuss the sequel with Amitabh Bachchan once he has a well-developed script ready. He added, “I would also love to have Tusshar Kapoor continue his character in the film. Along with them, we will have a fresh casting. I have had a word with Rajkumar Santoshji and would only want him to direct the sequel.”

About Amitabh Bachchan’s Khakee

Khakee, released in January 2004, revolved around the story of an Indian police squad's mission to move a Pakistani spy from a remote town in Maharashtra to a prison in Mumbai. The film was a massive success and ranked as the fifth highest-earning movie of the year. It starred Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead roles.

