Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar paid full amount to staff during pandemic; REVEALS Ronit Roy

Ronit Roy is one of the extremely talented actors we’ve in the industry. Starting off from television, he has been a part of several web shows and televisions like Bloody Daddy, Student of The Year, Kaabil and others. Apart from acting, the actor also runs a security agency. In a recent interview, the actor revealed paying his staff the full amount during Covid and stated that megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar also paid their staff, despite no services.

In a recent interview with Lehren Retro, Ronit Roy talked about his security agency, which began in the early 2000s during Aamir Khan’s Lagaan days. He shared that today it looks after ‘almost everyone’ in the film industry. However, his company had a harsh time during the pandemic, and actor stated that it went ‘through a down.’

The actor shared that few months before the pandemic started, he didn't have much work. “I had 130 people on my roster, and they also had their families. We decided to pay everybody’s salary. But there’s only this much salary that you can pay, and I realized there were a lot of useless things lying at home.”

He further shared that there were cars including a Mini Cooper which he wasn’t using and would never drive. Thus, he sold it off plus other luxury items to pay the staff. “I didn’t do anyone a favor, it was my responsibility,” the actor remarked.

In addition to this, the actor was further asked if there were celebrities who backed out from the list during the pandemic. To this, the actor stated, “Everybody stayed, special mentions to Akshay Kumar, Karan, Amitabh Bachchan sir, that they not only stayed but without services, they paid. A lot of relief came from them. Out of 130, they took care of 30, which was a big relief.”

Ronit Roy on his bond with Karan Johar and Aamir Khan

The Gumraah actor also spilled beans over his bond with Aamir Khan and Karan Johar. Recalling providing security to Aamir on the sets of Lagaan, the actor stated he knows how fond Aamir is of him and called him his ‘friends’.

“I remember those days when his sets used to get constructed at Film city… He was such a lovely man. In my initial days, I received a lot of warmth from Rishi Kapoor ji, Randhir Kapoor ji, Yash Johar.. there are the people who welcomed me,” he further added.

