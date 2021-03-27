  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan is amazed by Kriti Sanon’s latest snap rocking a gorgeous strappy dress; comments ‘wow’

Big B comments ‘wow’ under Kriti Sanon’s Instagram picture in which the actress flaunts her breathtaking dress. Take a look.
Mumbai Updated: March 27, 2021 12:25 am
Amitabh Bachchan is amazed by Kriti Sanon’s latest snap rocking a gorgeous strappy dress; comments ‘wow’
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Kriti Sanon always has her fashion game on point. The B-town diva stuns all her fans each time she posts pictures from various photoshoots. The star has constantly proved she can rock any look with ease, whether it’s traditional Indian attire or a western outfit. The star always makes heads turn whenever she steps out of the house. Kriti took to her Instagram handle earlier today in which she was seen wearing a beautiful strappy dress. The actress’s fans were quick to shower compliments under the post after seeing the majestic picture.

In one photo, Kriti can be seen standing against a wall while she poses for a sun-kissed photo. In the next photo, the actress flaunts her minimalistic make-up and wet hair look with a close-up shot of her face. One particular comment caught our attention when Amitabh Bachchan also showed his appreciation for the actress’s style. The veteran actor took to the comment section to write “Wow” and even added a red heart emoji. Fans were shocked to see Big B’s response to the picture and his comment received over 400 replies.

Take a look at Kriti Sanon’s Instagram post:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

On the work front, Big B has several projects lined up in front of him Chehre which also stars Emraan Hashmi, Annu Kapoor, and Rhea Chakraborty. The actor will be also seen in Brahmastra, Jhund, and Mayday. Meanwhile, Kriti will begin shooting for Adipurush in April, and the actress also has Bhediya in which she will be seen next to Varun Dhawan.

Also Read| Kriti Sanon posts PHOTOS to wish her father on his birthday; Calls him her go to person for every little thing

Credits :Kriti Sanon Instagram

You may like these
Arjun Kapoor misses his mom on her death anniversary with a note; Malaika Arora, Kriti & others send strength
Kriti Sanon posts PHOTOS to wish her father on his birthday; Calls him her go to person for every little thing
Amitabh Bachchan sends wishes to Mohanlal for his directorial debut Barroz; Wishes him success & greater glory
Kriti Sanon reveals Adipurush co star Prabhas is a foodie; Says playing Sita comes with 'with lot of pressure'
Amitabh Bachchan drops epic PHOTO with Abhishek: When son tells you which path to take, he becomes your friend
Newswrap, March 20: Amitabh Bachchan accepts FIAF Award; Kangana Ranaut’s last day at Tejas' shoot & more
close