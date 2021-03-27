Amitabh Bachchan is amazed by Kriti Sanon’s latest snap rocking a gorgeous strappy dress; comments ‘wow’

Big B comments ‘wow’ under Kriti Sanon’s Instagram picture in which the actress flaunts her breathtaking dress. Take a look.

Kriti Sanon always has her fashion game on point. The B-town diva stuns all her fans each time she posts pictures from various photoshoots. The star has constantly proved she can rock any look with ease, whether it’s traditional Indian attire or a western outfit. The star always makes heads turn whenever she steps out of the house. Kriti took to her Instagram handle earlier today in which she was seen wearing a beautiful strappy dress. The actress’s fans were quick to shower compliments under the post after seeing the majestic picture.

In one photo, Kriti can be seen standing against a wall while she poses for a sun-kissed photo. In the next photo, the actress flaunts her minimalistic make-up and wet hair look with a close-up shot of her face. One particular comment caught our attention when Amitabh Bachchan also showed his appreciation for the actress’s style. The veteran actor took to the comment section to write “Wow” and even added a red heart emoji. Fans were shocked to see Big B’s response to the picture and his comment received over 400 replies.

Take a look at Kriti Sanon’s Instagram post:

On the work front, Big B has several projects lined up in front of him Chehre which also stars Emraan Hashmi, Annu Kapoor, and Rhea Chakraborty. The actor will be also seen in Brahmastra, Jhund, and Mayday. Meanwhile, Kriti will begin shooting for Adipurush in April, and the actress also has Bhediya in which she will be seen next to .

Credits :Kriti Sanon Instagram

