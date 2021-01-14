Amitabh Bachchan, Ananya Panday, Shraddha Kapoor & others send greetings to fans on Makar Sankranti and Pongal

On the occasion of Makar Sankranti and Pongal, Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handles to wish their fans. Check out their posts below.

The festival of Makar Sankranti that is synonymous with flying kites and indulging in some lip-smacking delicacies is being celebrated today across India. Despite being the pandemic, everyone is making sure to celebrate the festival in their own way. Social media is also abuzz with heartfelt wishes from the celebrities who are showering love on their fans on the occasion of Makar Sankranti and Pongal. Amitabh Bachchan, , Manoj Bajpayee, Ananya Panday, , and Kajol among others have wished their fans.

While extending his wishes, Big B tweeted, “I express my gratitude to all those who have sent me personal, happy Makar Sankranti wishes. I will not be able to answer everyone. The number is high. So thank you and my best wishes to you through this.” Madhuri shared a picture with the greetings and wrote in Hindi, “लोहड़ी, पोंगल और मकर संक्रांत की ढेर सारी शुभकामनाये.”

Shilpa Shetty on the other hand tweeted, “On this auspicious day of Makar Sankranti, I pray for an abundance of good health and peace in all our lives May all our dreams soar as high as the in the sky today.@ShamitaShetty With Gratitude, SSK.”

Ananya Panday wrote, “May the zeal & warmth of the auspicious occasions of Pongal and Makar Sankranti fill your life with joy & prosperity. Best wishes to you and your loved ones.”

Take a look at the celebs wishes below:

T 3783 - जिन सभी ने , मुझे व्यक्तिगत, मकर संक्रांति की शुभकामनाएँ भेजी हैं , उन्हें मैं अपना आभार प्रकट करता हूँ । सब को उत्तर न दे पाउँगा । संख्या अधिक है । तो इस माध्यम से आप सब को धनयवाद और मेरी शुभकामनाएँ स्नेह pic.twitter.com/MbgcZezUti — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 14, 2021

T 3783 - आज के इस शुभ दिन की अनेक अनेक शुभकामनाएँ , स्नेह pic.twitter.com/29fnsnGLf7 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 14, 2021

लोहड़ी, पोंगल और मकर संक्रांत की ढेर सारी शुभकामनाये pic.twitter.com/ptLWSx1gcU — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) January 13, 2021

लोहड़ी, पोंगल और मकर संक्रांत की ढेर सारी शुभकामनाये pic.twitter.com/ptLWSx1gcU — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) January 13, 2021

Wishing everyone boundless love, magic, light and prosperity!!! Happy Makar Sankranti and Happy Pongal! — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) January 14, 2021

May the zeal & warmth of the auspicious occasions of Pongal and Makar Sankranti fill your life with joy & prosperity. Best wishes to you and your loved ones. — Ananya Panday (@ananyapandayy) January 14, 2021

On this auspicious day of Makar Sankranti, I pray for an abundance of good health and peace in all our lives May all our dreams soar as high as the in the sky today.@ShamitaShetty

~

With Gratitude,

SSK #MakarSankranti #blessed #throwback #tbt #throwbackthursday pic.twitter.com/GYiN3ht7Pg — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) January 14, 2021

मकर संक्रांति की शुभकामनाएँ !!! — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) January 14, 2021

Needless to say, be it any festivity, our B-town celebrities never fail to wish their loyal fan base.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh gives fans a glimpse of his quirky shades & mask in a car selfie as he dashes into a new day

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :TwitterInstagram

Share your comment ×