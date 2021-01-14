  1. Home
Amitabh Bachchan, Ananya Panday, Shraddha Kapoor & others send greetings to fans on Makar Sankranti and Pongal

On the occasion of Makar Sankranti and Pongal, Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handles to wish their fans. Check out their posts below.
The festival of Makar Sankranti that is synonymous with flying kites and indulging in some lip-smacking delicacies is being celebrated today across India. Despite being the pandemic, everyone is making sure to celebrate the festival in their own way. Social media is also abuzz with heartfelt wishes from the celebrities who are showering love on their fans on the occasion of Makar Sankranti and Pongal. Amitabh Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty, Manoj Bajpayee, Ananya Panday, Madhuri Dixit, Shraddha Kapoor and Kajol among others have wished their fans.

While extending his wishes, Big B tweeted, “I express my gratitude to all those who have sent me personal, happy Makar Sankranti wishes. I will not be able to answer everyone. The number is high. So thank you and my best wishes to you through this.” Madhuri shared a picture with the greetings and wrote in Hindi, “लोहड़ी, पोंगल और मकर संक्रांत की ढेर सारी शुभकामनाये.”

Shilpa Shetty on the other hand tweeted, “On this auspicious day of Makar Sankranti, I pray for an abundance of good health and peace in all our lives May all our dreams soar as high as the in the sky today.@ShamitaShetty With Gratitude, SSK.”

Ananya Panday wrote, “May the zeal & warmth of the auspicious occasions of Pongal and Makar Sankranti fill your life with joy & prosperity. Best wishes to you and your loved ones.”

Take a look at the celebs wishes below:

Needless to say, be it any festivity, our B-town celebrities never fail to wish their loyal fan base.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

amitabh biggest hypocrite