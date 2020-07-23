Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan continue to recover, likely to get discharged?

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have been on the road to recovery and were admitted at Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital more than a week ago.

After testing positive for coronavirus, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have been on the road to recovery. The duo were admitted at Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital more than a week ago and continue to recover. According to a latest report in Zee News, the father-son duo are likely to get discharged soon. Citing sources, the report revealed that Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are responding well and will soon be walking out of the hospital. However, and continue to be in the hospital after being admitted a few days ago.

On 11 July, Big B and Abhishek had taken to social media to inform their fans and followers that they had tested positive. "I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!" Big B had written.

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020

Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020

Whereas, Abhishek urged fans to stay calm. "Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you," junior Bachchan tweeted.

Soon after, Aishwarya and Aaradhya had tested positive but they home quarantined themselves before being shifted to the hospital. Meanwhile, , Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and Adgasthya Nanda have tested negative for COVID-19.

ALSO READ Amitabh Bachchan pens a thoughtful note as he shares a fan art featuring himself; Check it out

Credits :Zee News

Share your comment ×