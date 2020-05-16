Amitabh Bachchan and Jackie Shroff chat while Abhishek Bachchan ‘looks up to them’ in a throwback photo

Today, Abhishek Bachchan shared a throwback photo on social media featuring daddy Amimtabh Bachchan and Jackie Shroff.

Ever since the Coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the citizens of the country to stay indoors and just like us, since all the Bollywood stars, too, are in quarantine, they have been digging deep into their archives to share rare, unseen and throwback photos with their fans on social media. While Kareena Kapoor Khan has been digging out throwback vacation photos, today, Abhishek Bachchan, too, took to Instagram to share a rare black-and-white photo from his archives that has Amitabh Bachchan, Jackie Shroff and Abhishek Bachchan in the frame.

In this black and white photo, we can see veteran actors- Amitabh Bachchan and Jackie Shroff, engaged in a candid conversation while a much younger Abhishek patiently stands with daddy and looks at Jackie Shroff in awe. Alongside the photo, Abhishek Bachchan wrote, “#flashbackfriday Still look up to both of them.” Soon after, Jackie Shroff left a heart emoticon over the post, and wife Ayesha Shroff, too, dropped love in the comments.

Now, in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, the makers of Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Gulabo Sitabo have decided to stream the film on a digital platform and after this, Vidya Balan starrer Shakuntala Devi, too, will be streamed on OTT platforms. On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan will next be seen in Anurag Basu’s Ludo and as per reports, the makers of Ludo are contemplating to release the film on OTT platforms. Ludo stars Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in lead roles.

Check out Amitabh Bachchan and Jackie Shroff's throwback photo here:

Credits :Instagram

