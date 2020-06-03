Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan anniversary: Revisit love story of the poster couple of a perfect marriage

As Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan complete 47 years of blissful marriage, here is a look at the veteran couple’s oh so beautiful love story.

Bollywood is known to have romanticized the idea of love on the silver screen for the longest time now. It has not just taught us how to fall in love, but also gave us several onscreen and off screen jodis who emerged as the perfect example of the love and relationships for the millennials. Amid these Amitabh Bachchan and ’s love story often grabs the eyeballs. The iconic couple of Bollywood has been married for 47 years now never fails to shell out major relationship goals and has been an epitome of royalty.

The man with a Midas touch and the pretty lady with a demure personality made a perfect couple and their love story has set new parameters of love, trust, understanding and respect over the years. In fact, the legendary couple’s love story has been weaved with all the essential ingredients of an epic tale. As Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan celebrate their wedding anniversary today, here’s a look at their classic love story which makes them the poster couple for the perfect marriage.

The first meeting

Jaya Bachchan (then Bhaduri) saw Big B for the first time at the Film and Television Institute of India in Pune in 1970. To note, while the veteran actress was a superstar by then, Amitabh was still struggling to carve a niche in the industry While love didn’t blossom between them at that time, but Bachchan did manage to leave an impression on Jaya. On the other hand, the Zanjeer actor had notice Jaya on a magazine cover and her simplicity struck the right chord with his heart.

The official introduction on sets of Guddi

Amitabh and Jaya were officially introduced by filmmaker Hrishikesh Mukherjee on the sets of their 1971 release Guddi. The movie marked their first collaboration and the couple was thrilled to share the screen space. Recalling the same, Jaya had stated, “I was introduced to him on the sets of Guddi. I was impressed by him and somewhat in awe as he was Harivanshrai Bachchan's son. I felt he was different, though people laughed at me when I said that. I expressed my feelings and said he's going to make it big, even though I was aware he wasn't the usual stereotype hero. I fell in love with him very soon.” On the other hand, cupid struck Bachchan while shooting for their 1972 release Ek Nazar and the angry young man lost his heart to the shy actress.

Rajesh Khanna didn’t approve of Amitabh and Jaya’s jodi

It is reported that Rajesh Khanna, who was a dear friend of Jaya, didn’t approve her match with Amitabh and even communicated the same to her. He even cautioned the actress about meeting Bachchan who was reportedly a frequent visitor on the sets of Rajesh and Jaya’s Bawarchi. The media reports also suggested that the Anand star even used to ignore Big B on Bawarchi sets.

The drama of London trip

It is believed that no love story can be complete without some drama and so was the case with Amitabh and Jaya’s love story. To recall, Amitabh and Jaya had collaborated again in 1973 release Zanjeer and while the movie turned out to be a massive hit, the team decided to celebrate the success with a trip to London. However, Amitabh’s father dismissed the idea saying that he can’t go out with Jaya trip unless he marries her. While it was a big decision, Big B didn’t put his foot down. Instead, he took a leap of faith and proposed marriage to Jaya and asked her parents. The couple tied the knot on June 3, 1973, then travelled to London together on the same day.

A perfect family

Soon Amitabh and Jaya became proud parents to daughter Shweta Bachchan who was born in March 1974. Three years later, Abhishek came to the world and their family was complete. The veteran couple is now grandparents to Abhishek and ’s daughter Aaradhya, and Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Nikhil Nanda’s kids and Agstya Nanda.

