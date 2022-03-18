Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan celebrate Holi; Navya Nanda photobombs grandparents' festive photo

The festival of colours is celebrated across the length and breadth of this country. The Bollywood industry also goes all out to celebrate Holi and this year several of them marked the occasion with their family at home. One such couple was the legendary Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. The veteran actor, who is extremely savvy with social media, shared a photo with his better half and extended Holi wishes to fans.

In the festive photo, Amitabh Bachchan can be seen applying a tika to wife Jaya on her forehead. While Big B looks dapper in a pink and white kurta set, Jaya Bachchan complemented him well in her yellow ethnic outfit. Sharing the post, Big B wrote, "होली की अनेक अनेक शुभकामनाएँ। ॥"

The couple were also joined by their granddaughter Navya Nanda who unknowingly photobombed the festive moment. The young one can be seen standing in the background.

Take a look at the post below:

Amitabh Bachchan was most recently seen in Nagraj Manjule's Jhund. While the film opened to good reviews, it struggled to match up to Gangubai Kathiawadi, The Batman and The Kashmir Files at the box office.

