Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif to be seen as father and daughter in Vikas Bahl’s film? Here’s what we know

was last seen in starrer Bharat and although she was next to be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi opposite , however, due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the films’ release has been pushed. Now as per reports, it is being said that Katrina Kaif will next be seen in a slice of life comedy film directed by Super 30 fame director Vikas Bahl. That’s right! As per reports, the film is tentatively titled Deadly, and the story is centered around a funeral and it revolves around the protagonist’s journey of self discovery, and since the film is a slice of life comedy film, therefore, the film will have humorous undertones.

Now reports suggest that Katrina loved the storyline, and in no time, the Tiger Zinda Hain actress gave an instant go ahead to the director. Also, since the film requires central character of a father, Vikas and Katrina Kaif have, reportedly, discussed the role of the father with Amitabh Bachchan, who has liked the storyline, and has expressed a wish to do the film. However, Amitabh Bahchan is yet to sign on the dotted line. Although the film was supposed to go on floors in May, but to the novel Coronavirus, the shooting has been pushed. Well, if Amitabh Bachchan comes onboard, this will be the second time post Boom that Big B and Katrina Kaif will be seen together on the silver screen. A few days back, Katrina Kaif and Big B had shot for an ad and fans were super pumped to see Kat and Amitabh together on screen.

“Katrina is looking to push the envelope and explore new genres in the phase of her career which in a way is a journey of self discovery,” as quoted. Also, post Deadly, as per reports, Katrina will be seen in a supernatural comedy also featuring Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter and the film is reportedly titled Phone Bhoot.

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

