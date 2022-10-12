Amitabh Bachchan and Navya Naveli Nanda are all smiles in the INSIDE pic from his 80th birthday bash
Navya Naveli Nanda shared another picture from Amitabh Bachchan’s 80th birthday celebration!
The Shahenshah of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan, celebrated his 80th birthday yesterday, and his family members, fans and members from the film industry left no stone unturned to make his day memorable. Social media was flooded with heartfelt messages and wishes for the legendary actor, and fans gathered outside his bungalow Jalsa to catch a glimpse of Big B. Amitabh Bachchan surprised them by stepping out and greeting his fans, thanking them for their warm wishes. Now, pictures from Big B’s birthday celebration with Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda and others have surfaced on social media, and they are going absolutely viral.
Navya Naveli Nanda shares a picture from Amitabh Bachchan’s 80th birthday celebration
Amitabh Bachchan rang in his birthday with an intimate family dinner last night. Fans got a glimpse of Big B’s birthday celebration thanks to his daughter Shweta Bachchan who posted some pictures with Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan. Now, Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda has also shared another glimpse from the birthday party, and it shows Navya posing with Amitabh Bachchan.
Navya shared the picture on her Instagram story, and it shows her dressed in a simple grey suit as she leaned in to pose with Big B. Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan opted for a printed ethnic kurta for the occasion. Navya added a heart emoji while sharing the picture, and it is just too cute! Check it out below.
Amitabh Bachchan’s pictures with Shweta Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan
Meanwhile, the pictures shared by Shweta Bachchan show Amitabh Bachchan sitting in the centre, with Abhishek and Shweta on either side of him. Abhishek Bachchan wore a bright yellow floral printed kurta, while Shweta looked stunning in printed ethnic wear.
Amitabh Bachchan’s upcoming projects
Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Goodbye, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta. He will next be seen in Uunchai along with Anupam Kher and Boman Irani, The Intern remake with Deepika Padukone and Project K co-starring Deepika, Disha Patani and Prabhas.
