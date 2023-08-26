Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan to reunite on screen after 17 years; fans ask ‘Cameo in Don 3?’

When one thinks of Bollywood, the first names to pop into anyone's minds are Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. The two superstars rule Bollywood and for the longest time, the whole nation has been waiting to see the duo share the screen together once again. The wait might be shorter than you would think as Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan are all set to reunite on screen after 17 years! Big B and Shah Rukh were last seen together in the 2006 film Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, directed by Karan Johar. The film also starred Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji and Preity Zinta.

Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan to share screen after 17 years

According to an inside source, there is an interesting project in the works where Amitabh Bachchan and Shahrukh Khan will once again be sharing the screen together. While not much is known about this project yet, more updates and news are to follow soon. Needless to say, this is the biggest news for the entertainment industry. The duo has previously shared the screen in iconic movies like Mohabbatein, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham and Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna.

As soon as the news of Big B and Shah Rukh reuniting came out, fans began speculating whether they would make a cameo in Don 3, which was announced a few days ago with Ranveer Singh as the lead. The Don franchise was previously led by Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan.

Fans react to news of Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan sharing screen

While one fan commented, “Cameo in Don 3 or what?” another one asked whether Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham 2 is in the making. Another comment read, “would love to see them again in a good movie.” “Shahensha × Baadshah,” wrote another fan.

Clearly, fans are eagerly waiting to find out more details about this collaboration. Meanwhile, Sha Rukh Khan had a cameo in Brahmastra, which starred Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan.

Work front

Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Kalki 2898, The Umesh Chronicles and Ganapath. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of Jawan. He also has Dunki in the pipeline.

