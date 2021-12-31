Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor cheer for India after Virat Kohli's team makes a 'historic test win'

Cricket is one thing that unites all of India. When team India wins, every Indian feels the same emotions - of love, happiness, and pride. When the team loses, the whole nation mourns the defeat. It is insane and beautiful at the same time how a game can unite a country with a magnanimous population of 1.3 billion. Today, it was a day filled with joy and celebrations as team India, led by Virat Kohli, beat South Africa’s team square and fair won the test match. The win brought joy to all of us and social media has been flooded with love for the team. Even celebs like Anil Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan took to their social media to put up congratulatory messages.

The huge, historical win is one that will stay with us for a long time. It is the same for Amitabh Bachchan and Anil Kapoor who excitedly penned down their happy thoughts. Amitabh took to his Twitter to tell the world how proud he felt. He wrote, “T 4145 - COME ONNNNNNNNNN INDIA .. BEAT SOUTH AFRICA in Test .. Congratulations Team .. so proud of you .. no longer emerging India .. its the YOUNG EMERGED INDIA !!” Definitely, India’s growth is unmatched! On the other hand, Anil Kapoor put up a beautiful picture of some team members on his Insta stories to congratulate the entire team and Virat Kohli. He wrote, “An incredible win by #TeamIndia! Congratulations to the entire team and captain @virat.kohli!”

Check Amitabh’s tweet:

Earlier today, captain Virat Kohli also posted his team’s picture and wrote a proud caption along with it. He wrote, “Brilliant way to start the tour.”

