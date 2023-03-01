Amitabh Bachchan announces his next project, Ribhu Dasgupta’s courtroom thriller drama Section 84

Ribhu Dasgupta’s next film ‘Section 84’ will star Bollywood’s megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. It is a courtroom thriller drama, and it marks the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan’s third collaboration with Ribhu Dasgupta after Yudh (Indian Television thriller miniseries released in 2014) & Te3n (released in 2016). Amitabh Bachchan announced the same on his Instagram account, and shared that he is delighted to be working with ‘distinguished creative minds’ for this project, and the challenges that the film provokes.

Amitabh Bachchan announces his next project, Ribhu Dasgupta’s Section 84

Big B took to his Instagram account to share a short video clip that reads, “Amitabh Bachchan in Section 84 Written and directed by Ribhu Dasgupta’. Sharing the clip, he wrote in the caption, “.. a delight once again to be in the company of distinguished creative minds for this new venture , and the challenge it provokes, for me ..” Check out Big B's announcement post below!

Director Ribhu Dasgupta on collaborating with Amitabh Bachchan for Section 84

Director Ribhu Dasgupta expresses, "I feel happy, blessed, and honoured to collaborate with Sir again. Looking forward to it." Vivek B. Agrawal, Producer, Reliance Entertainment, says, “It’s an honour to have Mr. Bachchan on board in our next film and I'm thrilled to be starting this adventure with him and Ribhu in Section 84.”

Sameer Chopra, VP Marketing, Reliance Entertainment, says, “We are absolutely delighted to start work on Section 84. Mr. Bachchan’s unparalleled superstardom paired with Ribhu’s amazing story telling craft would make Section 84 an incredible watch for audiences worldwide."

‘Section 84’ is presented by Reliance Entertainment in association with Jio Studios and produced by Reliance Entertainment, Film Hangar, and Saraswati Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. The film is written and will be directed by Ribhu Dasgupta.

Amitabh Bachchan's work front

Apart from Section 84, Amitabh Bachchan also has Project K along with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. Big B will also be seen in The Intern remake, co-starring Deepika Padukone.

