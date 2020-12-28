Amitabh Bachchan apologises to fan for using her poem without due credit: Latter says want your love not sorry

Amitabh Bachchan, who is very active on social media, has reacted to his fan’s request of giving her a credit for the poem he shared on his Twitter handle. The actor’s humble response has won our hearts.

It is no secret that megastar Amitabh Bachchan is an avid social media user and keeps his ardent fans posted about his personal and professional front. From sharing his stunning pictures to doling out words of wisdom through poems, he has been a true blue social media star. Besides his acting prowess and social media activeness, Big B is known for his humbleness. As we speak of this, recently Amitabh has apologised to his female fan for sharing her poem on his Twitter handle without giving her the credit.

The 78-year-old actor had shared a poem in Hindi about preparing a special ‘tea’ with ingredients such as happiness, imagination and laughter. The user named Tisha Agarwal was quick to take note of it and said that the poem was originally written by her. She added that seeing her poem on the superstar’s wall is a matter of great pride for her. But her happiness and pride would have been double if he would have given her the credit for it. Replying to this, Big B retweeted the photo and wrote, “this tweet credit should go to @TishaAgarwal , I was not aware of its origin .. someone sent it to me , I thought it to be good and posted ..apologies.”

While replying to this, the fan wrote, “Thank you sir for your greatness. I did not want your apology but your love. This is your blessing, which is my pride now.”

However, looks like Amitabh has tagged the wrong Tisha in his tweet.

Take a look at the tweet below:

T 3765 - "थोड़ा पानी रंज का उबालिये

खूब सारा दूध ख़ुशियों का

*थोड़ी पत्तियां ख़यालों की..*" ...more .. this tweet credit should go to @TishaAgarwal , I was not aware of its origin .. someone sent it to me , I thought it to be good and posted ..

apologies pic.twitter.com/6YAOKXdIxe — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 27, 2020

सर आपकी वॉल पर मेरी पंक्तियां आना मेरे लिये सौभाग्य है।

मेरी खुशी और गर्व दुगुना हो जाता अगर आपकी वॉल पर मेरा नाम होताbr>आपके जवाब की आशा मेंpic.twitter.com/ycKOjtWQCt — Tisha Agarwal (@TishaAgarwal14) December 24, 2020

Meanwhile, Amitabh will next be seen in Brahmāstra with and . He also has Chehre, Mayday and Jhund in the pipeline.

