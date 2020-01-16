Amitabh Bachchan apologises to a fan who points out the superstar's error while numbering his tweet

In the month of October Amitabh Bachchan had mentioned an error in the numbering while tweeting. One of his fans pointed it and wrote to him.

Amitabh Bachchan is one such superstar who is quite active on social media. He keeps updating his fans about the titbit of his life. Mr. Bachchan even updates his fans about his life on his blog. More than Instagram, Big B loves to tweet. He has a specific pattern of tweeting. Mr. Bachchan starts his tweet by numbering it. But it looks like in the month of October Amitabh Bachchan had mentioned an error in the numbering while tweeting. One of Big B's fans pointed it and wrote to him, "With due respect it happens earlier, there is laps 200 numbering from 3315 very next tweet no was 3516 (Actual it was mismatched there on) @SrBachchan ji."

Being a humble person, Amitabh Bachchan apologising for his mistake tweeted to the person. "sorry about this .. now how to correct it ,so if you can tell me where the error was and what should be the correct number now .. I shall announce and change .. thank you .. so it was wrong by 200 on 3516 .. it should have been 3316 .. right ? .. so what should correct no., be Quote Tweet." He further tweeted, "T 3611 -- CORRECTION AGAIN IN NUMBERING .. pointed out by Ef .. he says its running 200 numbers plus .. so will subtract 200 now and make it .. 3411 .. right ? please confirm and Tag me so I can see your response .." He finally wrote, "T 3411 - So .. after great debate discussion mathematical extreme calculations , and an insistence on what should be the right and correct NUMBER on the T , the Tweet .. its T 3411 .. Thank you all for your time and your patience .. I remain." (with joined hands emoji)

Check out Amitabh Bachchan's tweets here:

.. sorry about this .. now how to correct it ,so if you can tell me where the error was and what should be the correct number now .. I shall announce and change .. thank you ..

so it was wrong by 200 on 3516 .. it should have been 3316 .. right ? .. so what should correct no., be https://t.co/vy6a657HpY — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 16, 2020

T 3611 -- CORRECTION AGAIN IN NUMBERING .. pointed out by Ef .. he says its running 200 numbers plus .. so will subtract 200 now and make it .. 3411 .. right ? please confirm and Tag me so I can see your response .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 16, 2020

T 3411 - So .. after great debate discussion mathematical extreme calculations , and an insistence on what should be the right and correct NUMBER on the T , the Tweet ..

its T 3411 ..

Thank you all for your time and your patience .. I remain — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 16, 2020

Meanwhile, on the work front, 2020 seems like a busy year for Amitabh Bachchan as the actor has a bunch of films in his kitty. Big B will soon be seen in Ayan Mukerji's magnum opus Brahmastra. He will also be seen sharing the screen with Ayushmann Khurrana in Gulabo Sitabo and with Emraan Hashmi in Chehre and with Ayushmann Khurrana in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo.

Credits :Twitter

