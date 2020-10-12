Amitabh Bachchan apologizes to fans who came to Jalsa on his birthday; Says he isn't allowed to step out

Amitabh Bachchan turned a year older on Sunday and thousands of fans thronged outside his residence to catch a glimpse of him. However, the megastar could not step out owing to the unprecedented situation.

Amitabh Bachchan turned a year older on 11th October 2020 and fans showered wishes on him from all over the country. Celebs and well-wishers alike sent their heartfelt wishes to the megastar through social media. However, there were a few diehard fans who stopped by his residence Jalsa to catch a glimpse of him on a special day. However, given the unprecedented situation, Big B could not step out to meet and greet his fans like the previous times.

The Brahmastra actor has now issued an apology for the same on his blog. He initially expresses his gratitude towards everyone for sending their wishes and gifts on his birthday. He writes, “I have been trying my best to respond to all that have wished me with gifts and messages.” At the same time, Big B also mentions that he cannot respond to everyone. He does mention that he has heard, felt, and read the presence of all his fans and well-wishers.

Apart from that, Amitabh Bachchan has shared numerous pictures of himself as a treat for the fans. Apart from that, he has specifically apologized to those fans who came to greet him outside his residence in Mumbai. Big B writes, “There is apology today for the few that came bu Jalsa .. and they that bannered the street .. my thanks to them and their efforts but I am just not allowed to step out .. and the care is mandatory .. so apologies ..” He further writes. “I work tomorrow early .. and then back to the responding of those that have wished and taken the trouble of gift .. aahhhh .. this is so overwhelming ..”

