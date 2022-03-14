Amitabh Bachchan applauds Abhishek Bachchan’s Dasvi teaser; Shweta, Navya Nanda REACT

The teaser for Abhishek Bachchan’s upcoming film Dasvi just dropped earlier today, and it looks like it has left Amitabh Bachchan, Shweta, and Navya Naveli Nanda impressed and excited. Sometime back, they took to social media and applauded and cheered for Junior B.

In the teaser, Junior Bachchan treated fans to a glimpse of his character Ganga Ram Chaudhary, who has decided to take the board exams for 10th standard from jail. The actor is seen wearing a white kurta-pyjama, as he warns his prison inmates to not make any noise, as he will be preparing for his exams. The motion poster of the film mentions in Hindi, “Jail se dasvi karna hai mhara right to education (Taking 10th standard board exams from jail is my right to education)”.

While Abhishek shared the teaser on his social media space earlier today, some time back, Amitabh, Shweta, and Navya reacted on his post. Taking to the comments section on Abhishek’s Instagram post, Big B applauded his teaser and wrote, “Supeeeerrrrrbbbb”. In another comment he left two clapping emojis. Niece Navya cheered for her Mama, as she wrote, “Wooohooooo”. Abhishek’s sister Shweta Bachchan also commented, “Love it. All the best G”.

Take a look at Amitabh Bachchan, Shweta, and Navya Nanda’s reaction to Abhishek Bachchan’s Dasvi teaser:

Apart from Abhishek, Dasvi also features Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur in pivotal roles. The film is backed by Jio Studios & Dinesh Vijan and directed by Tushar Jalota. It has opted for direct release on OTT and will stream from April 7, 2022.

ALSO READ: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek, Aaradhya, Jaya & Amitabh Bachchan look 'picture perfect' at Anmol Ambani's wedding