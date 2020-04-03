Amitabh Bachchan asks fans to beware of COVID 19; Shares a song from Coolie for doctors amid lockdown

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Amitabh Bachchan in a unique way has told fans to stay indoors. He also shared an innovative artwork and played his song, Sari Duniya Ka Bojh Hum Uthate Hai from Coolie.

The outbreak of Coronavirus has affected millions of people around the world. With no possible cure for the virus found yet, countries have been struggling hard to control the situation. The number of cases has been increasing in India due to which Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a lockdown urging citizens to stay indoors and maintain social distancing. Even Bollywood celebrities have been requesting fans through social media to stay home and stay safe. Amitabh Bachchan has also been passing on a message for his fans to help in fighting the deadly virus by staying indoors.

Recently, sharing a monochrome picture of himself, Mr. Bachchan wrote, "T 3490 - ख़बरदार !!! घर में रहो , बाहर ना निकलो ! इस कमबख़्त 'कोरोना' , को उलटा मत पड़ने दीजिए !! नहीं नहीं ... आप मेरी बात नहीं समझ रहे हैं ! 'कोरोना' को उलटा पढ़िए ... हो जाएगा ... 'नारोको" ... !!!" (Beware! Stay t home and don't move out! Don't let this Corona fall back on you! No No.. you have not understood what I have said! Read Corona backwards.. it will become.. Na ro co (Don't stop)." Indirectly, Big B has told his fans to not let Corona win over us and to stop this deadly virus all we have to do is stay home.

In his other tweet, the Badla actor has beautifully shown through an artwork how doctors are trying to save the world. Mentioning his song, Sari Duniya Ka Bojh Hum Uthate Hai from the 1983 film Coolie, Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, "T 3491 - " सारी दुनिया का बोझ हम उठाते हैं ..." Musical score ( my song from film 'Coolie' )"

T 3490 - ख़बरदार !!! घर में रहो , बाहर ना निकलो !

इस कमबख़्त 'कोरोना' , को उलटा मत पड़ने दीजिए !! नहीं नहीं ... आप मेरी बात नहीं समझ रहे हैं !

'कोरोना' को उलटा पढ़िए ... हो जाएगा ... 'नारोको" ... !!! pic.twitter.com/UFECkSTFrs — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 2, 2020

T 3491 - " सारी दुनिया का बोझ हम उठाते हैं ..."

( my song from film 'Coolie' ) pic.twitter.com/XfeSIYSn3R — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 3, 2020

Meanwhile, before the lockdown, Big B was shooting for Brahmastra co-starring and which has been directed by Ayan Mukerji. He will also be collaborating with Ayushmann Khurrana for the first time in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo. The superstar will also be seen alongside Emraan Hashmi in the mystery thriller, Chehre. He will be teaming up with Ramya Krishnan after almost 21 years in the Tamil movie, Uyarndha Manithan. He will star in a sports drama titled Jhund which has been directed by Nagraj Manjule.

