Amitabh Bachchan asks people about what is the space between eyebrows called?

Amitabh Bachchan has shared a behind-the-scene picture from the sets of his upcoming film "Gulabo Sitabo", and also shared an interesting bit of knowledge with the post.
4561 reads Mumbai Updated: May 29, 2020 07:11 pm
"The space between the eyebrows is called what? Did you know? It's called glabella!" he wrote.

In the image, we can see a make-up artist setting up Big B's eyebrows. "Touching up at the shoot of GiBo SiBo... (that's Gulabo Sitabo)," he added.

Reacting to the post, a user commented: "hahahah to be honest I didn't know about it."

Another one wrote: "You look cute in this avatar."

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, "Gulabo Sitabo" also features Ayushmann Khurrana. The comic drama will release on Amazon Prime Video on July 12.

Apart from this, Big B will also be seen in "Chehre" and "Brahmastra"

Amid the lockdown, Big B has been sharing a lot of throwback pictures from his previous films.

