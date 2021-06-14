Amitabh Bachchan back to work after the lockdown; Shares a selfie from first day of shooting

The lockdown has been lifted and shooting for the films has been allowed with certain restrictions, and Big B is all set to resume work.

Bollywood's Shahenshah, Amitabh Bachchan, loves to post pictures and videos on his Instagram and keeps his fans updated. The 78-year-old actor enjoys a huge fan base on social media. Recently, Amitabh Bachchan received both doses of the COVID 19 vaccine, and now that the lockdown restrictions have been relaxed and the shooting of films permitted, Big B has resumed working. Taking to his Instagram, Big B shared a selfie from the first day of shooting. In the selfie, the actor can be seen covered in a face mask and bandana with a funky pair of glasses.

The Sholay actor captioned the picture as, “7 am .. driving to work .. first day shooting after Lockdown 2.0 .. on with the PANGOLIN mask .. and the MANIFESTATION :“every day in every way things will get better and better and better”. Big B received the second dose of vaccine in May 2021 and sharing the picture on Instagram, he wrote, “दूसरा भी हो गया ! Covid वाला , Cricket वाला नहीं ! sorry sorry that was a really bad one”. The veteran actor had tested positive for Coronavirus back in July 2020 and recovered from it. As Maharashtra has initiated its unlock phase, several actors and actresses are making their move for work.

Take a look at Amitabh Bachchan's selfie-

On the work front, Big B was last seen hosting the 12th season of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’. He worked in ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. Amitabh Bachchan has a slew of many big-budget movies in the pipeline. The actor will be seen in ‘Brahmastra’ directed by Ayan Mukherji opposite and . He will also star in ‘Jhund’, ‘Butterfly’ and ‘Mayday’. The Coolie actor will once again share the screen space with in the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film ‘The Intern’.

