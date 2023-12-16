Amitabh Bachchan beams with pride after Aaradhya’s school performance; says she is ‘complete natural on stage’

Amitabh Bachchan is not just a successful and influential actor, but also a loving family man. Just recently, his granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan showcased her talent at her school's annual function and absolutely nailed her performance.

After witnessing her stage presence, Big B couldn't help but express his admiration for Aaradhya.

Big B praises Aaradhya Bachchan

Right after Aaradhya Bachchan aced it with her performance at her school's annual day, Amitabh Bachchan took to the internet to shower praises on her. He first took to his blog and wrote: "I shall be with you shortly .. busy getting over the Concert at Aaradhya’s School and here performance .. such a delight and a moment of pride for all of us .. a complete natural on stage the little one - well not little anymore"

Big B also took to X (formerly Twitter) to write about Aaradhya. He wrote, "pride and joy at progeny achievements."

Aaradhya Bachchan and Taimur Ali Khan performed at their school day

Several videos of Aaradhya Bachchan's performance from her school's annual day have been doing rounds on the internet. In one of them, she can be seen delivering her dialogues in English during the musical play. Her proud mom Aishwarya Rai Bachchan can be seen capturing those precious moments on camera. Aaradhya also delivered her rendition of Evil Like Me, a song by Dove Cameron and Kristin Chenoweth.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan also performed at the event. He was joined by Karan Johar's son, Yash Johar in the performance. All of their parents were present at the event. Apart from them, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's youngest son AbRam delivered a performance that was much loved.

Workwise, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen alongside Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon in Ganapath. He will be next seen in Kalki 2989 AD and his Tamil debut film Vettaiyan.

