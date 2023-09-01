Amitabh Bachchan beams with PRIDE as reviewer labels Abhishek Bachchan as his 'only competitor'

Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher’s performance in their recently released film Ghoomer has garnered immense praise from the audience. A number of Bollywood celebrities who watched the film have also lauded the actors for their brilliant performances. Now, in his latest blog, Amitabh Bachchan has shared a review of Ghoomer, which was sent to him by a formal film reviewer. The reviewer wrote that Abhishek has challenged Big B’s supremacy of being the number one actor in the universe, with his performance in Ghoomer. Amitabh Bachchan shared the review and wrote how proud he is of Abhishek.

Amitabh Bachchan beams with pride as reviewer calls Abhishek Bachchan his only competitor

In his blog post, Amitabh Bachchan wrote that he is extremely proud to present a review, which was sent to him by a ‘formal film reviewer’. Big B then shared the review, which read, “Mr Amitabh Bachchan, for the 1st time in your career.,your supremacy of being the number one actor in the universe has been challenged. And you have been challenged by non other but by your son Abhishek Bachchan who has proved to be the able heir to your acting lineage. He is the only competitor you have and now with Ghoomer he has emerged ahead of all his colleagues. one of the best cinematic masterpiece in recent times is Ghoomer.”

The review then mentioned that this film is an answer to all those who wrote off Abhishek Bachchan. “Watch Ghoomer to see how the heir apparent usurps the mantle from his own father,” read the review.

Expressing his pride and happiness, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “It is the moment a Father waits to hear from the outside World .. for me internally I have believed this always , but to see it getting endorsed from the outside world is the pride of a Father ..”

About Ghoomer

Helmed by R Balki, Ghoomer stars Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher in the lead. The film also features Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi. Abhishek plays the role of a coach in Ghoomer, whose life takes a turn when he crosses paths with a paraplegic sportsperson, played by Saiyami.

