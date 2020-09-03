Amitabh Bachchan to begin KBC season 12 shooting from 7th September after recovering from COVID 19

Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan is gearing up to start shooting his beloved game show--KBC. After much anticipation, Sony TV announced the dates of filming, check their post out below.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 is among the most awaited shows on Indian Television. Host Amitabh Bachchan had announced the dates of KBC 12 quite sometime back, everyone has been yearning to know when the popular quiz show will premiere. And they are finally here! Amitabh Bachchan is set to get back to shooting after making a full recovery from the lethal coronavirus disease. Sony TV confirmed the news via Twitter, sharing images of the new set of the question-answer game show hosted by senior Bachchan.

Along with the pictures, the studio wrote: “The wait is finally over! Here’s the first look of the newly constructed KBC set. Shoot starts from 7th September ! #KBC12 #KBC @SrBachchan @SPNStudioNEXT.”

The wait is finally over! Here’s the first look of the newly constructed KBC set. Shoot starts from 7th September ! #KBC12 #KBC @SrBachchan @SPNStudioNEXT pic.twitter.com/x5LnKZ0rtL — sonytv (@SonyTV) September 3, 2020

In case you missed it, in August, Big B shared that he was gearing up to return to work after recovering from the novel Coronavirus. Taking to his blog, he mentioned that utmost safety and precautions will be taken while shooting Kaun Banega Crorepati 12.

He mentioned that the preparation to start the shoot of KBC promos and the show has already kick-started. “Lots of preparation and presentation for the starting of KBC promo shoots and the KBC itself, a detailed protocol of how it's all going to be done with maximum safety precautions. Life shall never be the same again, perhaps, or how we conduct ourselves in these times of pandemic,” wrote Amitabh Bachchan.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan distressed over finding work amidst COVID 19; Ask fans to suggest ‘alternate work jobs’

Share your comment ×