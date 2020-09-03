  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan to begin KBC season 12 shooting from 7th September after recovering from COVID 19

Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan is gearing up to start shooting his beloved game show--KBC. After much anticipation, Sony TV announced the dates of filming, check their post out below.
17726 reads Mumbai
Amitabh Bachchan to begin KBC season 12 shooting from 7th September after recovering from COVID 19Amitabh Bachchan to begin KBC season 12 shooting from 7th September after recovering from COVID 19
  • 4
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 is among the most awaited shows on Indian Television. Host Amitabh Bachchan had announced the dates of KBC 12 quite sometime back, everyone has been yearning to know when the popular quiz show will premiere. And they are finally here! Amitabh Bachchan is set to get back to shooting after making a full recovery from the lethal coronavirus disease. Sony TV confirmed the news via Twitter, sharing images of the new set of the question-answer game show hosted by senior Bachchan. 

 

Along with the pictures, the studio wrote: “The wait is finally over! Here’s the first look of the newly constructed KBC set. Shoot starts from 7th September ! #KBC12 #KBC @SrBachchan @SPNStudioNEXT.”

In case you missed it, in August, Big B shared that he was gearing up to return to work after recovering from the novel Coronavirus. Taking to his blog, he mentioned that utmost safety and precautions will be taken while shooting Kaun Banega Crorepati 12. 

 

He mentioned that the preparation to start the shoot of KBC promos and the show has already kick-started. “Lots of preparation and presentation for the starting of KBC promo shoots and the KBC itself, a detailed protocol of how it's all going to be done with maximum safety precautions. Life shall never be the same again, perhaps, or how we conduct ourselves in these times of pandemic,” wrote Amitabh Bachchan.  

 

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan distressed over finding work amidst COVID 19; Ask fans to suggest ‘alternate work jobs’

Credits :Twitter, Getty Images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput's Bangkok trip with Sara Ali Khan and friends
Mohit Sehgal on Naagin 5, shows not working, low phase in career, favouritism
Sushant Singh Rajput’s family chats to Samuel Miranda’s disclosure
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s ongoing CBI probe to Taapsee’s criticism
What I do in a day with Mouni Roy
Sharad Malhotra on his low phase, Naagin 5, wife’s reaction to his chemistry with Surbhi Chandna
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea’s third CBI interrogation to Kangana opening about Bollywood drug nexus
Sushant Singh Rajput: Rhea being summoned again by CBI to Shweta sharing chats
Mrunal Thakur’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling nepotism, TV actor tag, losing Sultan, Thugs, Dangal
Rhea Chakraborty’s shocking statements about Sushant’s family, MeToo allegations and Ankita Lokhande
Katy Perry on Smile, her baby girl, love for India and Taylor Swift’s Folklore
Anonymous 53 minutes ago

This man needs to go

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Oh did he really suffer from Covid. I didn’t know that

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Not a single justice for Sushant statement from this old man. Instead he writes about ageism at the work place. First of all someone’s son and brother was murdered and you remained silent. Second of all you have enough money to feed the nation. Stop complaining about not having work or suffering from covid when you had access to and could afford the best medical care. Empathy. Looking outside of your own life is very important. In fact more important than you weird writing style too.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

If he speak about sushant also you guys will doubt about his intentions.

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement