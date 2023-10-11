Amitabh Bachchan Birthday: Shweta Bachchan gives her father a big hug; Navya Nanda drops PICS from celebration

Amitabh Bachchan is a legend, a star, and an icon who is today enjoying the love of his admirers living across the globe. An actor who had a rather humble beginning currently dictates the Hindi film industry. With more than 200 films to his credit, Big B is regarded as one of the most successful and influential actors, and rightly so. Today, Amitabh Bachchan turned a year older. On his 81st birthday, the actor’s daughter Shweta Bachchan, and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda extended their wishes.

Shweta Bachchan wishes ‘papa’ Amitabh Bachchan on his 81st birthday

Taking to Instagram, the daughter of Amitabh Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan shared a collage of four pictures wherein she can be seen giving a tight, warm hug to her father. Sharing the picture, Shweta penned, “Happy 81st Papa Big shoes (and hugs) no one can ever manage to fill.”

After she posted the birthday wish on social media, several celebrities commented on her post wishing the legendary actor as he brings in his birthday. Ananya Panday’s dad, actor Chunky Panday commented, “Happy Happy birthday dear Amitji” while the wife of actor Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor penned, “Happy Birthday to your Dad.” Bollywood celebrity and jewelry designer Farah Khan Ali wrote, “Happy birthday Amit uncle. Wish dad a very happy birthday love.” Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor Ranveer Singh also showered hearts on the post.

Take a look:

Navya Naveli Nanda posts birthday wish for ‘nana’

Navya Naveli Nanda is the daughter of Shweta Bachchan and sister to The Archies actor Agastya Nanda. The star kid who is very close to her grandfather took to her Instagram stories to wish him on his birthday. She shared an inside picture from Amitabh Bachchan's birthday celebration at his Mumbai house Jalsa. In the picture, the Pink actor hugged his three grandchildren, Navya, Agastya, and Aaradhya Bachchan. His wife, senior actress Jaya Bachchan was also in the picture. Sharing the pic, she penned, “Happy Birthday nana (red heart emoji).” She shared another black-and-white selfie with the legendary actor and posted a red heart emoji on it.

Take a look at the pictures below:

Wishing you a very happy birthday, sir!

ALSO READ: PICS: Amitabh Bachchan leaves fans in frenzy as he steps out of Jalsa to celebrate 81st birthday