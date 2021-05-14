Amitabh Bachchan brings in 50 oxygen concentrators from Poland; Donates 10 ventilators amid COVID 19 crisis

As the battle against COVID 19 gets intense, Amitabh Bachchan has stepped in for the relief cause and has ordered 50 oxygen concentrators from Poland.

The COVID 19 pandemic doesn’t seem to end anytime soon. And while the second wave in India is proving to be fatal, the entire nation is coming together to fight the deadly virus. Be it the doctors, authorities, celebs or commoners, everyone is doing their bit to help people and save as many lives as they can. Amid this, Amitabh Bachchan has also stepped in for COVID 19 relief to help the patients and has ordered 50 oxygen concentrators from Poland during the crisis times.

The senior actor had made the revelation in his blog wherein he expressed his gratitude towards the government of Poland, the Mayor of the City of Wroclaw, the Ambassador of India at Warsaw and the LOT Polish Airlines for their help. He wrote, “So I have bought 50 concentrators and they shall be shipped out on the 15th of May. My gratitude that I have mentioned above is to all, in getting LOT Polish Airlines, that is delivering the equipment, to waive the freight charges as a gesture of helping us in our hour of need. This is most humbling and filled with the true spirit of coming together and demonstrating by extending a helping hand for humanity and for those that suffer.”

This isn’t all, he had also donated ventilators to BMC as well. To note, Big B has ordered 20 ventilators, 10 of which has been delivered to BMC and Municipal Hospitals in Mumbai while the remaining will be delivered soon. In his blog, Amitabh also mentioned the will to fight the deadly virus and wrote, “This is the FIGHT that we must all fight each hour .. this fight we need to WIN and God willing we shall. The FIGHT in its literal meaning is often looked upon as putting on boxing gloves in a ring or a wrestling bout with this virus. That's a silly approach. The will is the FIGHT .. !!”

Earlier, Sonu Sood had also brought in around 100 oxygen plants from France to fight COVID 19. Talking about the same, he stated, “Time is the biggest challenge for us at the moment and we are working our best to make sure everything comes in time and we don’t lose more lives”.

