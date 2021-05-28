Amitabh Bachchan buys a duplex apartment in Mumbai and it costs a bomb; Read details

Amitabh Bachchan’s duplex is located on the 27th and 28th floor and is worth Rs 31 crores.

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most talked about actors in Bollywood for a reason. Not just he is known for his legacy of iconic performances and his swag, but his taste in properties and real estate also sets him apart. The megastar is known to own some of the luxurious properties in Mumbai including his bungalow Jalsa. And now, as per the recent media reports, the Bhootnath Returns actor has bought himself another affluent property in Mumbai’s Andheri suburb area and its price will leave you amazed.

According to media reports, Big B has brought a duplex apartment worth Rs 31 crore. Yes! You read it right. As per the documents accessed by Zapkey.com, Bachchan’s new apartment happens to be a 5,184 sq ft property in an under-construction project Atlantis. It is also reported that while Bachchan’s duplex is located on the 27th and 28th floor, the property has a parking space of six cars. The media reports also suggested that the property was bought in December last year and the senior actor had paid a stamp duty of Rs 62 lakh. However, the property was registered in April this year.

Looks like Amitabh Bachchan has taken advantage of the Maharashtra government’s stamp duty waiver of 2 per cent until March 31, 2021. To recall, the Maharashtra government had decided to reduce the stamp duty on housing units to 2 per cent until December 31, 2020, in order to boost the real estate market which was massively hit by the COVID 19 pandemic.

