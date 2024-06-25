Amitabh Bachchan buys office spaces for Rs 59.58 crore in Mumbai: Report

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is one of the industry's biggest and most successful actors. According to reports, he recently purchased office units for a whopping amount in Mumbai. It also includes three car parking spaces.

Details about Amitabh Bachchan's new office spaces

Reports suggest that Amitabh Bachchan has purchased three office units worth Rs 59.58 crore in Mumbai. The units, numbered 2701, 2801, and 2901, are situated in the Signature Building, Veera Desai Road in Andheri. It also includes three car parking spaces.

Free Press Journal mentioned that the documents accessed by FloorTap.com indicate that Big B purchased the office units, totaling 8,429 sq ft of area, from Veer Savarkar Projects Pvt Ltd.

The actor also paid a stamp duty of Rs 3.57 crore for the deal that was registered on June 20, 2024, the documents stated.

Amitabh Bachchan buys land in Ayodhya

According to the Hindustan Times, senior Bachchan has bought a plot in The Sarayu which is a 7-star mixed-use enclave in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The enclave is being developed by Mumbai-based The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL). The report also mentioned that several insider sources revealed that the plot bought by Big B is spread around 10,000 square feet.

The megastar has reportedly paid around Rs 14.5 crore for the purchase. This news came before the inauguration of the Ram Temple in the city which took place on January 22. The Sarayu is spread over 51 acres.

According to the report, speaking about the property, Sr Bachchan said at the time, “I am looking forward to embark on this journey with The House of Abhinandan Lodha for The Sarayu in Ayodhya, a city that holds a special place in my heart. The timeless spirituality and cultural richness of Ayodhya have forged an emotional connection that transcends geographical boundaries."

He also added that this is the start of a heartfelt journey into the soul of Ayodhya, where tradition and modernity seamlessly co-exist, creating an emotional tapestry that resonates with me deeply.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film Kalki 2898 AD. The cast also stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film is all set to hit the big screens on June 27.

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from FloorTap.com and Free Press Journal (for Big B office spaces). We make all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however, unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

